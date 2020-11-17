So-called DDC elections have no worth in IIOJK: Khawaja Firdous

Srinagar, November 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, has said that the so-called District Development Council elections have no worth in the disputed territory.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, he said India has always betrayed the international community by holding so-called elections in occupied Kashmir. He added that these elections could not affect the disputed status of the Kashmir issue and India was doing so in violation of relevant UN resolutions and international law.

The APHC leader said that in the guise of these elections, India is in fact trying to divert the attention of the international community from the atrocities, massacres and serious human rights violations, committed by its troops in Kashmir.

Khawaja Firdous said history has shown that Kashmiri people have always rejected rigged elections. He said that genocide of unarmed Kashmiris was continuing in the territory. He said that freedom activists and leaders were mistreated in jails and were not provided basic facilities. He said that Indian Army was martyring Kashmiri youth in fake encounters.

The APHC leader said that the real cause of tension between India and Pakistan was the unresolved dispute over Kashmir and warned that the tension between the two nuclear powers could engulf the entire region at any time. He urged the international community to play its role in stopping the massive human rights violations by the Indian Army in occupied Jammu and Kashmir by resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that lasting peace and stability could not be established in South Asia unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved as per wishes of its people.

