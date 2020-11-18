Naqash stresses Kashmir solution to end uncertainty in South. ASIA

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash has said that the prevailing uncertainty and socio-economic downfall in South Asia is due to the raging conflict between Pakistan and India over the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said the lingering Kashmir dispute is a political and humanitarian tragedy and deplored that the world community has overlooked this important human dimension of the issue.

The Hurriyat leader appealed to India and Pakistan to demonstrate restraint and play a constructive role in peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute which, he said, poses a threat to world peace.

“People in IIOJK do not like any confrontation and are against war-like situation. We, with a sincere heart, want to convey that we are yearning for peace and seek a peaceful resolution to the long-pending Kashmir issue,” he added.

Yousuf Naqash suggested involvement of United Nations as a mediator for smooth dialogue between India and Pakistan for the just, honourable and lasting solution to the Kashmir issue.

The UN should take a serious note of the grim situation in IIOJK, particularly the human rights violations by Indian troops, he stressed.

He demanded of New Delhi to release all Kashmiri prisoners and revoke black law Armed Forces Special Powers Act to create an atmosphere for tripartite dialogue among India, Pakistan and true representatives of Jammu and Kashmir to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute.

