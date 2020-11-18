AJK govt announces complete lockdown for two weeks in wake of Covid-19

Muzaffarabad, November 18 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced a complete lockdown for two weeks across the state starting from 20th of this month to control the rapid spread of covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken in the AJK cabinet meeting held in Muzaffarabad in light of the growing corona cases.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan presided over the meeting.

There will be a complete ban on public gatherings, weddings and other ceremonies. However, religious gatherings and Janazas would be observed under SOPs.

All bazaars will remain closed except shops of daily routine.

Schools will remain closed while attendance in offices will be restricted to 50 percent while observing SOPs.

The cabinet appealed to the masses to extend full cooperation to the government, observe social distancing and all other precautionary measures to help stop the virus spread.

Like this: Like Loading...