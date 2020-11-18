Behl denounces demolition of Bakrwals’ houses in IIOJK

Jammu, November 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl, has strongly condemned the demolition of houses and sheds belonging to Gujjar and Bakral community in Islamabad and Jammu areas by the Indian fascist government in the garb of new land laws.

Devinder Singh Behl while addressing a meeting of party workers at Rajbagh in Kathua said that Modi government backed by Hindu extremist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had forcibly seized people’s land in the territory.

“It wants to settle non-Kashmiris here to carry out its nefarious agenda of changing the demography of occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said and added that the Kashmiris would never allow India to succeed in its wicked designs.

Devinder Singh Behl said that Kashmir was a disputed territory whose political future was yet to be decided. He said that India was violating international laws in IIOJK and suggested that the Kashmiri people should continue their struggle till the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with their aspirations and the UN resolutions.

He appealed to international community to resolve the Kashmir dispute for lasting peace in South Asia. KMS—6K

