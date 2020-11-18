IIOJK HC quashes PSA detention of Masarrat Aalam Butt

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the illegal detention of senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Masarrat Aalam Butt, asking the authorities to release him forthwith.

Masarrat Aalam Butt was booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), by the Indian authorities on 11th September 2019. It was the 38th PSA detention order slapped on him.

A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Rajnesh Oswal directed the authorities to release Masarrat Alam Butt from the unlawful detention forthwith.

The court quashed the order saying that it had long ago expired and a person cannot be detained under such circumstances as it would amount to injustice.

Masarrat Aalam, who has been implicated in many false cases for his affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement, has spent over 24 years in detention, mostly under the PSA. The draconian PSA is slapped on him every time his detention is quashed by a court.

