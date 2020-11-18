India orders deployment of 49 more CRPF battalions in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): India has ordered the deployment of 49 additional battalions of paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the name of security for District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat elections.

The troops are being moved from various states of India to IIOJK.

The quarters concerned have been asked to make the arrangements including the desired scale of arms and ammunitions, special anti-riot equipment and winter clothing, media reports quoting officials said.

Like this: Like Loading...