Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian soldier was killed while two others were injured after a snow avalanche hit an Indian Army post in Kupwara district.

Three Indian soldiers were injured in a snow avalanche in Tangdar area of the district on Wednesday morning, an official told media men. He said that all the injured soldiers were rushed to Kupwara hospital where one of them succumbed to his injures.

