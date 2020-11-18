India’s stand on Kashmir far from reality: Shaheen Iqbal

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman of Gujjar Pahari Democratic Forum, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, has said that Kashmir is neither an integral part of India nor a border issue but an internationally-acknowledged dispute, which needs to be resolved as per relevant UN resolutions.

Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar said that freedom of Kashmir was a matter of life and death for millions of Kashmiri people. He said the stand of Indian rulers on Jammu and Kashmir is far from reality and they have deliberately turned a blind eye to the facts.India has been holding peace hostage in the region for the past seven decades by adopting an unrealistic policy on Kashmir, he added.

Chaudhry Shaheen asked the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir. He said that India was involved in serious acts of terrorism and sabotage in the entire region including Jammu and Kashmir. He maintained that India’s terrorist activities could be disastrous for peace in the region and appealed to the international community to stop massacre of Kashmiris in IIOJK.

He urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and impress upon India to give the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

