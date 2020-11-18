Pakistan reaffirms its opposition to add new permanent members in UNSC

United Nations, November 18 (KMS): At the United Nations, Pakistan has reaffirmed its opposition to adding new permanent members in an enlarged UN Security Council saying India does not even qualify for a seat on 15-member body.

Speaking at UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to UN Munir Akram, without naming India, said South Asian country has waged twenty wars since independence and fomented terrorism and instability across the region especially against Pakistan.

Pakistani envoy said we have clear and ample evidence of this state sponsored terrorism.

