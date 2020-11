Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, 12 people were injured in a grenade blast in Kakapora area of Pulwama district, today.

A police officer said that 12 people received splinter injuries in the blast and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Indian police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police force have cordoned off the entire area to ascertain the cause of the blast.

