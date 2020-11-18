Protest against demography change plot in Jammu

Jammu, November 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a protest march was held in Jammu against anti-Kashmiris’ laws and measures introduced by Modi regime to change the demography of the territory.

The march was organized by Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement, an amalgam of different organizations including Sikh Intellectual Circle Jammu and Kashmir, Nature Human Center People Movement, Progressive People Forum and Forum for Peace and Territorial Integrity of Jammu and Kashmir. The protesters were carrying banners and placards with slogans like “End Policies of Conquering and end mindsets of confrontation” and “End Politics of Communal Hatred”. They demanded long-term and short-term measures to address the Kashmir problem. As a long-term measure, the protesters asked for peaceful resolution of the long-drawn Kashmir issue through dialogue. Among short-term measures, they demanded restoration of pre August 5, 2019, position in IIOJK and revocation of land and domicile laws introduced in the territory after August, last year. Prominent among those who addressed the protest demonstration included Himmat Singh, Mohammad Rashid Qureshi Advocate, I.D. Khajuria, Narinder Singh Khalsa, Sheikh Abdul Rehman and Dedar Singh.

The High Court of the occupied territory has quashed the illegal detention of senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt, asking the authorities to release him forthwith. Masarrat was booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act, on 11th September 2019. It was the 38th PSA detention order slapped on him.

Hurriyat leaders, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Devinder Singh Behl and Chairman of Gujjar Pahari Democratic Forum, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal in their statements strongly condemned the demolition of houses and sheds belonging to Gujjar and Bakrwal community in IIOJK. Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, visited the houses of the martyrs of Aali Kadal in Srinagar on the eve of their 28th martyrdom anniversary to express solidarity with their families.

Political analysts and experts on Kashmir have said that Jammu and Kashmir is a UN-mandated disputed territory and Modi regime’s illegal actions of 5th August 2019 cannot change its disputed status. Talking to Kashmir Media Service over phone from Srinagar, they said that India itself had taken the Kashmir dispute to the UN Security Council and the World Body had passed successive resolutions, calling for its settlement through plebiscite.

India is going to deploy 49 additional battalions of paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force in IIOJK. Meanwhile, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force man committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Wadura area of Baramulla district, today. This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 480 since January 2007.

