Protesters demand restoration of IIOJK’s pre Aug 2019 position

Jammu, November 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an anti-protest march was held in Jammu against anti-Kashmiris laws and measures introduced by Modi-led fascist Indian government to change the demography of the territory.

The march was organized by Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement, an amalgam of different organizations including Sikh Intellectual Circle Jammu and Kashmir, Nature Human Center People Movement, Progressive People Forum and Forum for Peace and Territorial Integrity of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest was held to highlight the problems being faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly after August 05, 2019 when India in violation of all international norms and laws revoked special status of the occupied territory. The protesters were carrying banners and placards with slogans like “End Policies of Conquering and end mindsets of confrontation” and “End Politics of Communal Hatred”. They demanded long-term and short-term measures to address the Kashmir problem. As a long-term measure, the protesters asked for peaceful resolution of the long-drawn Kashmir issue through dialogue. Among short-term measures, they demanded restoration of pre August 5, 2019, position in IIOJK and revocation of land and domicile laws introduced in the territory after August, last year.

Among others who addressed the protest demonstration include United Peace Movement Chairman Himmat Singh, Progressive People Forum Chairman Mohammad Rashid Qureshi Advocate, Forum for Peace and Territorial Integrity of J&K President I.D. Khajuria, Sikh Intellectual Circle J&K President Sardar Narinder Singh Khalsa, Sheikh Abdul Rehman and Dedar Singh.

