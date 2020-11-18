Rich tributes paid to martyrs of Aali Kadal

Srinagar, November 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, has paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Aali Kadal, Srinagar, on the eve of their 28th martyrdom anniversary.

Indian troops had killed noted liberation leader, Sheikh Abdul Hameed, along with his associates Mushtaq Ahmed Lone, Advocate Jamil Chowdhry, Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed Kotey, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ghulam Nabi Butt and Pervez Bullah at Aali Kadal in Srinagar on 19 November in 1992.

Javaid Ahmed Mir visited the houses of the martyrs and expressed solidarity with their families. Speaking to the bereaved families, he said that the Kashmiri people had given huge sacrifices and their hot blood only for freedom from Indian yoke.

He criticized the international community for maintaining criminal silence on the prevailing grim situation in IIOJK. He said that the Kashmiris had been engaged in a peaceful struggle for securing their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the UN for the past over seven decades but the world was acting as a mute spectator to their sufferings.

