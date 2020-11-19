BJP District Vice President in Pulwama resigns

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party District Vice President in Pulwama has resigned from the basic membership of the party.

Shabir Ahmed Wani who was holding the charge of District Vice President Pulwama for BJP tendered his resignation from the basic membership of party on Wednesday.

Shabir announced his resignation on social networking site Facebook and wrote, “I forward this statement keeping my all guts active and with my own will and wish. I resign from the basic membership of BJP today on 18-11-2020.”

“I hope from the mentioned date, I may be considered out of the BJP’s basic membership and my portfolio,” he added.

