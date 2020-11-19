Demise of Mufti Qutb-e-Aalam Naqshbandi in IIOJK condoled

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Auqaf of Srinagar Jamia Masjid, on behalf of its illegally detained President, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of a renowned Islamic scholar and spiritual leader, Mufti Qutb-e-Aalam Naqshbandi, who passed away at Gotli Bagh in Ganderbal.

A delegation of Anjuman AUqaf led by the Jamia Masjid Imam, Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon, visited Gotli Bagh, Ganderbal, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. The delegates also conveyed the condolence message of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to the aggrieved family.

On the occasion, Maulana M S Rehman Shams addressing the gathering paid glorious tributes to Mufti Qutb-e-Aalam Naqshbandi for his lifelong religious and social services.

