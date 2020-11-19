Demolition of Bakarwals’ houses in IIOJK condemned

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Gujjar Pahari Democratic Forum, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, has strongly condemned the demolition of houses of several families belonging to the Gujjar Bakarwal community in Jammu and Pahalgam, terming it the worst example of Indian state terrorism.

Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the authorities were demolishing the houses of Gujjar Bakrwal community and targeting the freedom-loving Kashmiri families under a plan to dissuade them from the ongoing freedom struggle.

He said that the Kashmiri people would not bow before the Indian atrocities and the worst type of state terrorism and would continue their struggle for securing their birthright to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion.

Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal said that India’s move to revoke the special status of IIOJK on August 05, last year, was a continuation of the Israeli-style settler plan. He added that India under a nefarious plan wanted to turn the Muslim majority into a minority by settling non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference also denounced the demolition of houses and other structures of Gujjar and Bakarwal community in Jammu and Pahalgam areas. A delegation of the party members interacting with the affected families in Lidroo, Pahalgam, said that ever since the BJP came into power, there had unfortunately no cessation to the hostility against the Gujjar and Bakarwal community. The delegation was led by Mian Altaf Ahmed and included Nasir Aslam Wani, Hasnain Masoodi, Altaf Kaloo, Abdul Majeed Butt Larmi and Riyaz Khan.

Like this: Like Loading...