Glowing tributes paid to Aali Kadal martyrs

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Aali Kadal, Srinagar, on their 28th martyrdom anniversary.

Indian troops had killed noted liberation leader, Sheikh Abdul Hameed, along with his associates Mushtaq Ahmed Lone, Advocate Jamil Chowdhry, Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed Kotey, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ghulam Nabi Butt and Pervez Bullah at Aali Kadal in Srinagar on this day in 1992.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in a statement in Srinagar said that the martyrdom of Abdul Hameed, Ghulam Nabi Butt, and other Aali Kadal martyrs was observed as Character Day.

The JKLF statement said that liberation leaders including illegally detained party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Zahoor Butt and Advocate Muhammad Saghir Khan, Master Mohammad Afzal, Advocate Bashir Ahmed, Tahir Ahmed Mir, Shaukat Bakhshi, Javed Zargar, Saleem Nannaji, Iqbal Gandroo, Muhammad Yaseen Butt, Manzoor Ahmed Sufi and Wajahat Qureshi paid rich tributes to Sheikh Abdul Hameed and other martyrs. They vowed that the sacrifices of these martyrs would not be allowed to go waste.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, addressing a meeting in Srinagar said that Sheikh Abdul Hameed and other martyrs had sacrificed their lives for a great cause and the Kashmiri people were committed to continue their mission till complete success. He said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation movement by killing innocent civilians. He called for peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori said that India’s stubborn attitude could not change the reality of the Kashmir dispute, which posed a threat to the peace of entire south Asian region.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Hameed and his associates sacrificed their lives for a cause of freedom. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ revolve to continue the mission of martyrs till it reached its logical conclusion. He said that Indian troops in IIOJK had become so uncontrollable that they were not even sparing civilians. He also expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyrs of Aali Kadal.

Like this: Like Loading...