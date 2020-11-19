APHC-AJK holds anti-India protest outside UN office in Islamabad

Islamabad, November 19 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference-AJK chapter staged a protest demonstration outside the UN Military Observer Mission Office in Islamabad, today, against the ongoing Indian aggression on the ceasefire line in Azad Kashmir.

The participants of the protest strongly condemned the Indian provocations and demanded of the world powers to take notice of the Indian shelling on civilian population in AJK. The Hurriyat representatives also presented a memorandum to the UN Military Observer Mission.

The protest was attended by a large number of Hurriyat representatives while the demonstrators chanted pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans such as “Kashmir will become Pakistan”, “Go India, go back” and “India is Terrorist” …Terrorist.. Terrorist”.

The speakers said that the Indian forces are violating the ceasefire, on one hand, and are committing inhumane atrocities in occupied Kashmir, on the other. They said that the atrocities in IIOJK have intensified since August 5 last year. Youth are being killed and women raped while property is being damaged.

On the occasion, the Hurriyat representatives also presented a memorandum to the UN Military Observer Mission calling on the UN to take notice of Indian atrocities and aggression in IIOJK and AJK.

Those who attended the protest included Mustafa Muhammad Hussain, Syed Faiz Naqasbandi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Ishfaq Majeed Mir, Shamim Shawl, Sheikh Yaqoob, Ishtiaq Hameed, Abdul Majeed Malik, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Advocate Pervez Ahmad, Raja Shaheen, Eng Mehmood, Mir Tahir Masood, Hassana-al- Bana, Manzoorul Haq Butt, Gulshan Ahmad, Syed Mushtaq, Zahid Safi, Nisar Mirza, Mustaq Butt, Altaf Wani, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Nazir Ahmed Karnai, Syed Ejaz Rehmani, Mian Muzaffer and Imtiaz Wani.

Like this: Like Loading...