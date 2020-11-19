India trampling over all basic rights of people in IIOJK

#RightToPrivacyViolatedInIIOJK

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops are violating all basic rights of the people including right to privacy in the territory.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, Indian occupational forces target Kashmiris even inside their homes. It said, barging into houses, harassing and arresting inmates and vandalizing property is a routine matter for Indian troops in IIOJK.

The report pointed out that Kashmiri women are sexually harassed during house raids. It deplored that India was using molestation of women as a weapon of war to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle and over 11,200 cases of rape, gang-rape and molestation by Indian troops had been reported in IIOJK since January 1989 till date. “How can India claim to be a democratic state when it is trampling every right of the Kashmiri people?” it asked.

The report said that fascist Modi government had turned the life of the people of IIOJK a hell. However, it said that despite facing the worst kind of Indian atrocities, the Kashmiri people were committed to take their freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

It maintained that the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir is a challenge for the world community, which must come forward to save the Kashmiris from the Indian wrath.

