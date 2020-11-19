Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in Jammu

Jammu, November 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Jammu district, today.

The youth were killed when the troops opened fire on a vehicle in which they were travelling at Ban Toll Plaza near Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in the district.

The youth were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar in a truck when they were fired upon and killed by the troops in a fake encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu early today, an eyewitness said. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, an Indian Army officer was injured in a grenade blast in Balakote area of Poonch district.

Like this: Like Loading...