solIdarity expressed with Masoodi over his mother’s death in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Wasim, today, visited the residence of resistance leader, Muhammad Rafi Masoodi, to show solidarity with him on the sad demise of his mother.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ahmed Dar paid glowing tributes to the mother of Mohammad Rafi Masoodi. He said that she was a staunch freedom lover and the family had always supported the ongoing liberation movement.

He said that India had let loose a reign of terror in every nook and corner of IIOJK and the world must come forward to stop it from committing the worst type human rights violations in the territory.

Shabbir Dar deplored that India today martyred four Kashmiri youth at Nagrota in Jammu while they were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. He said that it had become a routine for Indian forces to kill innocent youth in the occupied territory.

The delegation members prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

Like this: Like Loading...