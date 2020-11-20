Gujjar Bakarwal people’s forcible eviction in IIOJK condemned

Islamabad, November 20 (KMS): Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Imran, has strongly condemned the forcible eviction of Gujjar Bakarwal people from their land by the Indian government in Rajouri district of Jammu region.

Qazi Imran in a statement issued in Islamabad said that after August 05, 2019, India was forcibly evicting the oppressed Kashmiris from their land to settle Indian citizens in the territory, which is illegal.

He appealed to the international justice bodies, including the United Nations, to play role in stopping India from this illegal practice. He further said that the UN should fulfill its promise of resolving the Kashmir dispute according to its resolutions.

Qazi Imran also expressed sorrow over the demise of the mother of Tariq Butt, president of Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Bagh District, and said that Indian troops had martyred her two young sons. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

