IIOJK children worst victims of Indian illegal occupation

904 martyred, 107,808 orphaned since January 1989

#PlightOfKashmiriChildren

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 904 children during the last thirty one years.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Children Day, today, revealed that 904 children were among the 95,723 people martyred by Indian troops from January 01, 1989 till date. The report said that the killing of civilians by the troops rendered 107,808 children orphaned in the territory during the period.

The report said that thousands of people including young school boys and girls were also injured by the pellets fired by Indian troops. It added that dozens of children including 19-month-old Hiba Jan, Owais Ahmad (8), Asif Ahmad Sheikh (10), Ulfat Hameed, Bilal Ahmad Butt, Insha Mushtaq, Aaqib Zahoor, Tariq Ahmad Gojri, Amir Kabir Beigh and Faizan Ashraf Tantray have lost their eyesight totally due to pellet injuries.

It said a large number of children are among thousands of Kashmiris arrested since India scrapped IIOJK’s special status in August, last year. It said that conscientious people must raise voice for the rights of the Kashmiri children, adding that on World Children’s Day, global community must not forget the plight of IIOJK children.

