IIOJK HC quashes PSA detentions of three persons

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed detentions of three persons and directed the authorities to release them forthwith.

The bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, while quashing detention of Rashid Ahmad Shah, Majid Ali Matto and Amir Hussain Butt, who had been booked under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA) last year has directed the authorities to release them immediately.

The three had challenged their PSA detentions in separate habeas corpus petitions before the Court.

