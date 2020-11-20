India trying to bring about demographic change in IIOJK: JKEM

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM) has deplored that India is trying to bring about demographic change in the territory.

A spokesman of JKEM in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Indian move is violation of the United Nations resolutions and the international law. The Modi-led fascist Indian government is conspiring to turn the Muslim majority of IIOJK into a minority but the Kashmiri people will never allow such nefarious intentions to succeed, he added.

The spokesman also termed the holding of District Development Council elections in IIOJK by the Indian authorities as a drama to mislead the world about the prevailing situation in the territory. He expressed grave concern over extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth and said that India was committing genocide in IIOJK.

