Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, noted journalist, Mudasir Ali, died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning.

The deceased was a senior correspondent of the Srinagar-based English daily Greater Kashmir. He was around 37.

Meanwhile, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has condoled the sad demise of Mudasir Ali and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear this loss.

