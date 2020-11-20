Prof Butt for Kashmir solution through dialogue process

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has called for resolving the Kashmir dispute through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue process among Pakistan, India and the real Kashmiri leadership for ensuring permanent peace in the region.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt addressing public meetings in Pampore area of Pulwama said, the entire South Asia is in danger of war which will, if happens, devastate the whole world, particularly the region. He maintained that India should shun its hegemonic attitude and accept the harsh reality of Kashmir as a dispute and settle it through a dialogue process. Professor Butt said that the international community had a moral duty and responsibility to put pressure on New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He added that the Kashmiris are rendering sacrifices for a sacred cause which will be rewarded in the form of freedom.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, addressing a gathering at Nagbal in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Aali Kadal. He maintained that the Kashmir people would not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs go waste and would accomplish their mission at all costs.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Children Day, today, maintained that the Kashmiri children are the worst victims of Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. It said that 904 children were among the 95,723 people martyred by Indian troops in IIOJK since January 01, 1989 till date. It said that the killing of civilians by the troops had rendered 107,808 children orphaned in the territory during the period. The report said that thousands of people including minors and young school boys and girls were also injured by the pellets fired by Indian troops in the territory and many of them had lost their eyesight in one or both eyes.

The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement in its statement issued in Srinagar termed the holding of so-called District Development Council elections in IIOJK by India as a drama to mislead the world about the prevailing grim situation of the territory. It added that the disputed status of Kashmir could not be affected by such sham polls.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the harassment of the family members of the party leader, Abdul Majeed Mir, by Indian police during raids on their house in Pulwama. Abdul Majeed Mir is the representative for the party in AJK.

