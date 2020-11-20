Raid on house of Majeed Mir’s family in IIOJK denounced

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement has strongly denounced the raid by Indian police in Pulwama on the house of the family of the party leader and its APHC-AJK chapter representative, Abdul Majeed Mir.

The JKMM spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian police were unnecessarily and without any reasons harassing the family of Abdul Majeed Mir during house raids in Kareemabad area of Pulwama. He said that last night Indian police during a raid vandalized the household goods and harassed the family members.

The spokesman expressing serious concern over such brutal acts of the authorities said the IIOJK has become a military cantonment where only ‘might is right’ policy is prevailing. He urged the Amnesty International and other human rights organisations to take notice of the worst situation of the territory.

He also urged the Indian government to stop such violent acts and military might policies in IIOJK and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations.

