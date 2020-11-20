Sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not go waste: DPM

Srinagar, November 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous, paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Aali Kadal, Srinagar, has reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the mission of their martyrs till complete success.

Khawaja Firdous addressing a Juma congregation at Jamia Masjid Nagbal in Srinagar said that all martyrs of Kashmir including Aali Kadal martyrs had laid down their lives for the Kashmir cause and their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste.

He said the day is not far when the Kashmiri people would be freed from Indian clutches. He added that the Kashmiri people had made great sacrifices in their ongoing freedom movement since 1947, in general, and in the last three decades, in particular. India is using different tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation struggle but would never succeed in its nefarious designs, he maintained.

Khawaja Firdous said that after realizing that the Kashmiri people would not give up their movement, India was now resorting to cheap tactics to change the demography of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that since August 05, last year, when fascist Modi regime repealed the special status of IIOJK, a large number of Indian citizens had been granted citizenship of the territory.

On the occasion, the Hurriyat leader prayed for the elevation of the ranks of all the martyred Kashmiris including the martyrs of Aali Kadal and urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

