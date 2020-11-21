Ahead of sham polls, people face police harassment in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police is harassing people after summoning them to police stations ahead of the so-called elections.

The police in a statement on Friday admitted the summoning of the people to the police station.

The police statement came after Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti, said that her party colleague Rouf Bhat was summoned to the Shergarhi police station in Srinagar on Friday and “asked to report everyday and ensure he stays” from 8am-8pm till the elections were over.

The occupation authorities are conducting by-elections for Block Development Council (BDC) and elections for District Development Council (DDC) from November 28.

