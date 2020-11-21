Indian police arrest two innocent youth in Pulwama

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested two innocent youth from Tral and Pampore areas of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, today.

The police identified the arrested youth as Bilal Ahmad Chopan, resident of Wagad Tral, and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh of Chatlam Pampore. The police labeled the youth as over-ground workers of a mujahid organization.

It is worth mentioning here that Indian police under a new strategy arrest youth and put them behind the bars by labeling them as militants or over-ground workers of mujahid organizations. The action is aimed at punishing the youth for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

