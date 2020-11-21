Kashmiris offering sacrifices for their inalienable right: Behhl

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, has said that the Kashmiri people are rendering sacrifices for securing their internationally-recognized right to self-determination.

Advocate Devinder Singh Behl along with a delegation visited Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam areas and expressed solidarity with the families of three youth, Sajjad Ahmed Mallah, Junaid Rasheed Wana and Waseem Ahmed Magrey, who were martyred by Indian troops last month. He paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all cost.

Devinder Singh Behl deplored that India was using every brutal and wicked tactic to stifle the voice of the people of IIOJK. He said that New Delhi had imposed curbs on media, internet and mobile services to keep the international community uninformed about the situation in the territory. Behl said that now India was holding the so-called District Development Council elections in IIOJK to hoodwink the international community into believing that everything was normal in the territory.

Later, the delegation went to the house of illegally detained Abdul Haq Butt, a teacher of Siraj-ul-Uloom School run by Jamaat-e-Islami, and expressed solidarity with his family. Abdul Haq Butt was booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act, immediately after his arrest.

On the occasion, the APHC leader expressed grave concern over the plight of the illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in various jails of IIOJK and India. He deplored that the Kashmiri prisoners are subjected to maltreatment in the jails which is condemnable. He appealed to the international community to play its role in the release of these detainees to save them from getting affected from coronavirus.

