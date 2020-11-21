Mehbooba Mufti stopped from visiting Rambiara Nallah

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities barred former chief minister and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti, from visiting Rambiara Nalla, today.

Mehbooba Mufti in her tweet said that she was stopped from visiting the place where sand extraction through illegal tenders had been outsourced to non-Kashmiris.

“I was stopped from visiting Rambiara Nalla today by local admin. This is where sand extraction through illegal tenders has been outsourced to outsiders and locals are barred from the area. Our land and resources are being plundered by GOI (government of India) that has nothing but contempt for us,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Like this: Like Loading...