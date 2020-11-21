Modi regime subjecting minorities, Kashmiris to atrocities

Concern expressed over plight of IIOJK detainees in jails

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the world community must realize the fact that Narendra Modi-led fascist regime is subjecting the Indian minorities and Kashmiris to the worst kinds of atrocities.

The APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, talking to media in Srinagar, said that Modi regime was also targeting the human rights organizations for highlighting the victimization of Indian minorities and Kashmiris. He said that reprisals from the Modi regime forced the Amnesty International to halt its operations in India. He said that Indian Army was the only army in the world that was involved in killing, arson and other serious human rights violations in IIOJK due to unbridled powers given to its troops.

The APHC General Secretary maintained that even the former US President, Barack Obama, in his book mentioned the Indian animosity against Pakistan and prevailing extremism in India. Obama in his book “A Promised Land” wrote that expressing hostility towards Pakistan was still the quickest route to national unity.He also wrote that violence, both public and private, remained an all-too-pervasive part of Indian life.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, along with a delegation visited Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam areas and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth, Sajjad Ahmed Mallah, Junaid Rasheed Wani and Waseem Ahmed Magrey. Speaking to the bereaved families, he said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman in a statement in Srinagar expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India. He said that hundreds of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists were illegally held in jails and were being deprived of fundamental facilities including medical care.

Indian police arrested two innocent youth from Tral and Pampore areas of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The police labeled the youth as over-ground workers of a mujahid organization. Indian police under a new strategy arrest youth and put them behind the bars by labeling them as militants or over-ground workers of mujahid organizations. The action is aimed at punishing the youth for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

On the other hand, former puppet chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti, in a tweet, today, said that she was stopped from visiting Rambiara Nalla in Shopian where sand extraction through illegal tenders had been outsourced to non-Kashmiris.

