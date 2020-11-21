Archive: Current Month

Muslims being maltreated in India: FM

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, November 21 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the recent statement of the head of Genocide Watch regarding genocide of Muslims in India is endorsement of Pakistan’s stance and viewpoint.

In a statement, he said Pakistan has already expressed its concerns on the matter at the international forums.

The Foreign Minister said situation is further deteriorating in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He said Muslims are being maltreated not only in the occupied territory but the entire India. Whatever happened in Gujarat and Delhi is before everybody.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has also presented irrefutable evidence regarding Indian involvement in acts of terrorism in Pakistan.


