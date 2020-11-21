TWI expresses concern over Kashmiri detainees’ plight

Srinagar, November 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

A spokesman of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that hundreds of Kashmiri people, including Hurriyat leaders and activists, were currently being held illegally in jails and were being deprived of fundamental facilities including medical care.

He deplored that India had sent people from all walks of life, including lawyers, businessmen, students, journalists and human rights activists, in IIOJK to the jails for their affiliation with the ongoing struggle for securing their birthright to self-determination.

The spokesman said that different cheap tactics were being used to prolong their illegal detention. He said that the notorious Indian National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate had kept Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Alam Butt, and others in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail in false cases. He added that so far nothing could be proved against these leaders but they were not being released.

The TWI spokesman said that there were some Kashmiris who had been kept in jails for more than 20 years without any reason. He said that Indian authorities were not presenting the detainees in the courts on the dates of hearing to prolong their illegal detention.

The spokesman called upon the international human rights bodies to take notice of the inhumane treatment meted out to the political detainees and raise voice for their release.

Like this: Like Loading...