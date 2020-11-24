BJP leader Zulfikar Qureshi shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi, November 24 (KMS): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Zulfikar Qureshi was killed and his son injured after they were attacked by a group of men in northeast Delhi’s Nandnagri area, police said.

The incident took place early in the morning, the other day, when Qureshi and his 22-year-old son were taking a stroll near their house. Qureshi was shot on his head, while his son was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

The two were taken to a nearby hospital, where Qureshi was declared dead by doctors. His son is undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, deputy commissioner of police, Ved Prakash Surya said.

Police officials said, the two were previously involved in several criminal cases. The statement implied that only those people from minorities with criminal records join the Hindu extremist BJP to save their skins.

“We have registered a case and efforts are underway to nab the suspects,” Ved Prakash Surya added.

