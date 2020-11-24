IIOJK HC quashes PSA detention, orders release

Srinagar, November 24 (KMS): The High Court of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has directed the authorities to release a Kashmiri youth, Gulzar Ahmad Ganai detained under black law Public Safety Act, forthwith.

A bench of Justice Ali Mohammad said that the detainee— Gulzar Ahmad Ganai— was denied valuable right of effective representation against the order of detention and quashed his detention which was passed by the deputy commissioner of the South Kashmir district on August 8 last year.

Like this: Like Loading...