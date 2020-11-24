India denounced for displacing Gujjars, Bakarwals in Jammu

Jammu, November 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-e-Islami has said that Gujjar and Bakarwal communities are being displaced from their land in several areas of Jammu region to pave the way for settlement of Hindu outsiders from India on the grabbed land.

Ittehad-e-Islami Kishtwar district President Maulana Nisar Ahmad presiding over a meeting in Kishtwar said that local administration was hand in glove with the fascist BJP government in exodus of poor Muslim Gujjar and Bakarwal families and downtrodden Pandit people.

The Ittehad-e-Islami leader said that non-state officers and employees from India are being brought to IIOJK and are imposed on local population endangering the communal harmony, brotherhood and unity. He said that the Modi government had already robbed Kashmiri youth of job and employment opportunities by abrogating Articles 370 and 35-A and now is engaged in depriving them of their land and residence.

