Kashmiri women facing mental, physical torture: Musthaq Butt

Islamabad, November 24 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Vice Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Mushtaq Ahmed Butt has said that women in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are facing mental and physical torture as well as sexual harassment by Indian troops.

Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, in a statement issued on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, said Indian forces are also torturing Kashmiri women mentally through frequent raids and enforced disappearance of their loved ones by the occupational troops.

He urged the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of Indian troops’ brutalities against women in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istiqamat, Gulshan Ahmed, in a statement in Islamabad said that Indian troops were victimizing the Kashmiri women for their role in the ongoing freedom movement. He said that the troops were using rape as a tool to suppress the Kahsmiris’ freedom struggle.

He maintained that rape of around a hundred women in Kanan Pushpura area of Kupwara in 1991, the rape and brutal killing of two women, Aasiya and Neelofar, in Shopian in 2009 and rape and murder of a minor girl, Aasifa Bano, in January 2018 in Kathua area of Jammu were the glaring examples of the crimes committed by Indian troops and police personnel against women in IIOJK.

