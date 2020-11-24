Untoo urges release of illegally detained IIOJK daughters

Srinagar, November 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has expressed deep shock over the continued unlawful and immoral detention of Kashmiri women leaders Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen.

Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the international human rights groups to impress upon India for the release of the proud daughters of Kashmir, who are behind the bars for the past more than three years.

He also deplored the continued detention of Saika Akhter, Shazia Akhter, Aasiya Bano, Nasreen Begum and Alass Aara who are in jails for the past four to nine years. Their parents are worried about the well-being of their daughters during the time of pandemic, he said.

He said all these innocent women were arrested on fabricated and flimsy charges and now after so many years no proper judicial process has been initiated by the occupational authorities.

The parents approached judiciary for the relief and release which is their right but unfortunately the concerned authorities remain unmoved and unconcerned flouting all the basic tenants of humanity and judicial prudence.

“Now IFJHR will approach international human rights groups to exert pressure on Indian authorities for provision of justice in all the above-mentioned cases and release of these daughters of Kashmir from Indian jails,” he said.

