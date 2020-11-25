APHC-AJK protests in Islamabad to highlight IIOJK women’s plight

Islamabad, November 25 (KMS): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference organized a protest outside the National Press Club in Islamabad to draw the world’s attention to the victimization of women by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders while addressing the protesters said Indian troops have made the lives of Kashmiris a hell and are killing innocent people in the occupied territory on daily basis. They said that India had subjected thousands of Kashmiris to enforced disappearance in custody rendering a large number of women half widows.

The leaders said that IIOJK was heading towards a human tragedy due to massive atrocities committed by Indian forces while Kashmiri women were bearing the brunt of Indian brutalities. They called upon the international community to play its role in stopping the human rights violations in IIOJK and giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, in a statement in Muzaffarabad denounced India for snatching land from people in IIOJK terming it as sheer state terrorism. He asked the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take notice of Modi-led fascist government’s inhuman actions in IIOJK.

