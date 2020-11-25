Bilal Siddiqui expresses solidarity with families of detainees

Srinagar, November 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, along with a delegation visited Anchar area of Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the families of illegally detained youth, Merajuddin War and Wasim Ahmed.

Merajuddin and Wasim were arrested by Indian police in August, this year, and since then have been kept behind bars without any reason.

Interacting with Bilal Siddiqui, the family members of both the youth said their wards were booked on fabricated charges by the police and now their trail was being prolonged by judiciary for no valid reasons.

On this occasion, Bilal Siddiqui said that frustrated by its failure in suppressing the freedom sentiments of the people of IIOJK, India was resorting to the policy of victimization of youth who being at the forefront of the ongoing freedom movement were being punished to make them surrender their political beliefs and struggle. Random arrests and detention of Kashmiri youth reflect frustration of New Delhi and its policy makers, he said.

Bilal Siddiqui pointed out that in the garb of so-called District Development Council (DDC) elections, Indian police, army and other forces were summoning youth to police stations and camps across the occupied territory where they were being harassed and detained to make another military operation in the name of elections successful.

He appealed to the world human rights bodies to take cognizance of India’s inhuman and colonial measures in IIOJK and force it to stop its brutal policy of suppressing the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

