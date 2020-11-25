Corps commanders express concern over Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan

Rawalpindi, November 25 (KMS): Corps commanders’ Conference has showed serious concern in the wake of irrefutable evidence of Indian state sponsored terrorism and efforts to destabilize Pakistan and expressed strong will, resolve and determination to defend the motherland against any misadventure.

According to ISPR, the 237th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.

The Forum reviewed geo strategic, regional and national security environment and discussed internal security, situation along borders, Line of Control and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The forum also took a comprehensive overview of the positive progress in Afghan Peace Process.

The conference emphasized Indian efforts to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor, involvement in financing and training of terrorist organizations for fomenting unrest in Pakistan, especially in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan are an affront to peace and security in the region.

Deliberating upon recent surge in Cease Fire Violations by the Indian Army, the Army High Forum resolved to take all measures necessary to protect innocent population living along LOC from Indian firing deliberately targeting civil population.

Corps commanders’ Conference also deliberated upon the COVID-19 situation and measures required to confront the pandemic in the wake of 2nd wave.

Addressing the Conference the Army Chief directed all commanders to ensure measures to support the national effort. He said that Pakistan Army with support of state institutions and the nation is fully prepared to thwart all internal and external challenges. He said it is our duty to transform these challenges into opportunities for the stability and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

