Indian troops used civilians as human shield during CASO in Pulwama

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, November 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops on Wednesday assaulted several civilians and used them as human shields during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Narwa village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The locals said that the troops barged into many residential houses at the village and conducted door-to-door searches.

During the operation, the troops assaulted several youths in the village and used them as human shields during the operation.


