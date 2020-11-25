Junaid Matoo again elected mayor of Srinagar

PDP youth leader arrested by NIA in New Delhi

Srinagar, November 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the former Mayor and ex-Peoples Conference leader, Junaid Azim Matoo, was on Wednesday elected Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) again.

As per reports, Matoo has defeated his rival Sheikh Imran, who is former Deputy Mayor SMC.

Meanwhile, Indian probe agency, National Investigation Agency, arrested PDP’s youth leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Para in connection with the Deputy Superintendent Police Devender Singh and a Kashmiri youth Naveed Babu’s arrest case.

A top NIA official told media over phone from New Delhi that today, PDP youth wing president Para was questioned for the entire day in the New Delhi office of NIA and now he has been formally arrested.

