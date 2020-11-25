Kashmiris won’t compromise on freedom: Samad Inqalabi

Srinagar, November 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, has said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are offering unparalleled sacrifices for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, Abdul Samad Inqalabi said that Kashmiri people would prefer death over life but would not compromise their freedom. He reiterated that the Kashmiris would continue the ongoing struggle for freedom at all costs.

He appealed to the people to stay away from the so-called District Development Council elections, saying that India misleads the world through such dramas.

