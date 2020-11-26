Behl visits Maulana Abbas Ansari to offer condolences

Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Social Peace Forum, Advocate Divender Singh Behl visited the residence of senior Hurriyat leader, Maulana Abbas Ansari and expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of his wife.

Advocate Divender Singh on the occasion recalled the contribution of Hurriyat leadre’s wife towards the Kashmir liberation movement and saluted her resolve and patience during her husband’s illegal detention in different jails in India and IIOJK.

He further said Ansar’s wife was a pious woman who always stood with him in difficult times of his life and encouraged him to continue the struggle for the just cause of freedom.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the aggrieved family to bear the unbearable loss.

