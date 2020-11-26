FM Qureshi informs OIC chief about rights violations in IIOJK

Niamey, November 26 (KMS): Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi met OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousuf Al-Taseemin in the capital of Niger.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on Islamophobia, the situation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the issue of Palestine and the issues faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi informed OIC Secretary General about Pakistan’s concern and protections over serious human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India is openly violating global laws and the Fourth Geneva Convention. India wants to change demography in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Indian government’s Hindutva mindset is becoming a danger not only for Muslims living in India but for the peace and security of the entire region.

Foreign Minister thanked the Secretary General for the continuous and full support given by OIC regarding Kashmir issue.

