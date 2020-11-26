FO rejects reports Kashmir not on OIC agenda

Islamabad, November 26 (KMS): The Foreign Office Spokesman has categorically rejected the media reports that Jammu and Kashmir dispute has not been not included in the agenda of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting, being held in Niger.

The Foreign Office Spokesman in his weekly press briefing in Islamabad, today, termed the reports as baseless and said such irresponsible speculations are part of false Indian propaganda and disinformation campaign. The Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains a permanent item on the OIC’s agenda, he added.

The Organization has been unambiguously pronouncing itself on the issue for decades, through a succession of Summit as well as CFM Resolutions.

In the aftermath of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, the OIC has been actively seized of the matter.

In a series of pronouncements, issued from time to time, the OIC General Secretariat has called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has also met thrice in past 15 months.

The Contact Group last met at the level of Foreign Ministers in June this year.

The final communiqué of that meeting called upon India to rescind its illegal actions and stop egregious human rights violations in the Indian illegally occupied territory.

The CFM Session in Niger that starts tomorrow forms the first such meeting after India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

It is expected that the Session would reiterate its strong support to the Kashmir cause. “Let me confirm that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute continues to be amongst the longest standing items on the OIC agenda,” he maintained.

It is pertinent to mention that the OIC has invited Ghulam Muhammad Safi and Syed Faiz Nashbandi as true Kashmiri representatives to the conference.

